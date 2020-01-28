Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $4.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $4.60 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.77.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

