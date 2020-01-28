Conceal Hits Market Cap of $709,476.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Conceal has a total market cap of $709,476.00 and $111,696.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01269401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050013 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00208501 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,317,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,796 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.