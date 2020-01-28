Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. 47,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,388. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

