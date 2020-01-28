ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 249,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

