ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON:CTEC traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 202.80 ($2.67). 488,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.