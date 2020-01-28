Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 2,352,924 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,553,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on CORV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Correvio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

