Corundum Group Inc. Buys 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 632,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.