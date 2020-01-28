Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,361,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. 1,046,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

