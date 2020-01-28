Corundum Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

