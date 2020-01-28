Corundum Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 973 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

