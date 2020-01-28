Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 42,385 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$6.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 93.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

