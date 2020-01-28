Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.61. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,600 shares of company stock valued at $43,793,809. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,742 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 140.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

