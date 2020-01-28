CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 573 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

