CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 103.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 903.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

