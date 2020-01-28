CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

