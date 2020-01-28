CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,361,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

