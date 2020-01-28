CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

