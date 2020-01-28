CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

