CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $223.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.27 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

