Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.
NYSE CR traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 310,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.