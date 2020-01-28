Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS.

NYSE CR traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 310,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.59.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

