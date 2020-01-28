Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.58 and traded as low as $8.97. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 4,175 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $537.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

