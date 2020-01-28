CRCAM Nord de France (EPA:CNF) Trading 1% Higher

CRCAM Nord de France (EPA:CNF)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.90 ($33.60) and last traded at €29.00 ($33.72), 4,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €28.70 ($33.37).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.14.

About CRCAM Nord de France (EPA:CNF)

Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Nord de France operates as a regional bank in France. It offers saving products; credit services; short, medium, and long term loans; and insurance products. The company provides its products primarily to individuals, businesses, associations, and farmers. Caisse régionale de Crédit Agricole Nord de France was founded in 1894 and is based in Lille, France.

