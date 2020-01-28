Credit Suisse Group Raises ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,100

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,064 ($40.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,857.21.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

