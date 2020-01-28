CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. 2,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWI. Sidoti increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

