CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. 3,677,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. CSX has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

