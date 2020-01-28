CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE CUBE opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.