CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.96. 770,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,971. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

