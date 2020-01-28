CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

