Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,926. The company has a market cap of $707.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

