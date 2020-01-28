D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,977. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

