D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.