D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of DHI opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

