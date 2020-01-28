Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), approximately 1,117,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.40 ($0.99).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.72 million and a PE ratio of 110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.48.

Dacian Gold Company Profile (ASX:DCN)

Dacian Gold Limited explores and develops gold properties in Australia. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold Project located in the Western Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Como, Australia.

