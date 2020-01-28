Dai (DAI) One Day Volume Tops $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX and YoBit. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.03150139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00123790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, AirSwap, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, YoBit, Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bibox, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.