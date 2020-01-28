Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,455.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026021 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

