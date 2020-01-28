DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $18.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 158,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

