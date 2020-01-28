Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 5.1%

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s share price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.96, approximately 1,794,180 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,220,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Delek US by 1,777.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 343,939 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Delek US by 7,632.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 190,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

