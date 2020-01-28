Denarius Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 77.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,487.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,069,782 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

