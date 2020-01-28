Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $19.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 57.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

