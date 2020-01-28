Deutsche eMark Achieves Market Capitalization of $85,850.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $85,850.00 and $51.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 98.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

