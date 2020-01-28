Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

DGE stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,146.50 ($41.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,261.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last three months, insiders bought 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

