Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.59). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

DO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $703.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

