Digital Gold Price Reaches $50.53 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $50.53 or 0.00551399 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $179,456.00 and approximately $9.04 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.03194710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00193920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00123403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

