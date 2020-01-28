DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.