Dimension Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $70.46 million and $3.96 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

