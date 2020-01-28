Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

DPLO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DPLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,073,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614,918 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

