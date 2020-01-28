Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLG. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 341.83 ($4.50).

LON:DLG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 338.40 ($4.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

