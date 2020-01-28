Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Down 9.8%

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.73, 8,212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 86,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

