Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 621,550 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

