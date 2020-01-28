DogeCash Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $29,279.00 and $256.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 167% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016762 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00096416 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.